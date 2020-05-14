Raymond James Trims Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$27.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.60.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$19.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.37. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$15.47 and a 52-week high of C$34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

