Raymond James Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$36.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

TSE PPL opened at C$31.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 91.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$412,850.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

