RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Issues Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. RADCOM updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.67. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDCM shares. ValuEngine raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

