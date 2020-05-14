Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Down 38.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00046148 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

