Quantstamp Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GOPAX, DDEX and Gate.io. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $402,377.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.01987883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX, GOPAX, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.