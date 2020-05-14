QCash (QC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, QCash has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QCash has a total market capitalization of $64.55 million and approximately $1.17 billion worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.01987883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

