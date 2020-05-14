Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Solar Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

SLRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $621.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $294,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,181.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

