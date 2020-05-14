Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Reduced by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

PBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PBA opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,407,000 after purchasing an additional 974,365 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after purchasing an additional 684,504 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231,461 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,890,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,109,000 after acquiring an additional 853,891 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

