Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Issued By Desjardins

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$50.98 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

