Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VNDA. Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

