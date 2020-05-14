PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down to $43.53

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.27, but opened at $43.53. PVH shares last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 55,853 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Get PVH alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.