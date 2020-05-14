Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 15701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $689.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

