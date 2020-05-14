Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives $80.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $51.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

