Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,227,000 after acquiring an additional 666,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,316,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,894,000 after acquiring an additional 58,124 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $113.92 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $120.63. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

