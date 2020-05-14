Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

