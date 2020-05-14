Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lessened by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.