Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock Position Trimmed by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Principia Biopharma news, Director Alan Colowick sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,763,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRNB stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

