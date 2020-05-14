Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

