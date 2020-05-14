PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $585,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,791,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,047,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,695,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

PPG stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.