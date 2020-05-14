Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

