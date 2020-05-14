Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.31. Plug Power shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 196,610 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 253.05% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $4,253,583.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,740.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $203,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,885,520 shares of company stock worth $9,283,811. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

