Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Up 20.9% in April

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 730.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,046,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 180.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

