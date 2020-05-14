Planning Directions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 368.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

