Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.30, approximately 8,432,541 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 13,951,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of -5.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,540,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,260 shares of company stock worth $8,464,850 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

