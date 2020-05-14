Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Cut by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

