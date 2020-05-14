Philip Ehrmann Purchases 21,200 Shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) Stock

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) insider Philip Ehrmann purchased 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £40,704 ($53,543.80).
Shares of AJG opened at GBX 194 ($2.55) on Thursday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 264.60 ($3.48). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.17.
About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund
