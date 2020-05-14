Philip Ehrmann Purchases 21,200 Shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) Stock

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) insider Philip Ehrmann purchased 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £40,704 ($53,543.80).

Shares of AJG opened at GBX 194 ($2.55) on Thursday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 264.60 ($3.48). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.17.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

