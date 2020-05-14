Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON:MATD opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Monday. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.20. The company has a market cap of $15.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.
About Petro Matad
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.