Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:MATD opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Monday. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.20. The company has a market cap of $15.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. Its properties include production sharing contracts over the Matad Block XX covering an area of 10,340 square kilometers in the far eastern part of Mongolia; and Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V totaling approximately 50,000 square kilometers located in west central Mongolia.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.