Peter Butterfield Sells 161,915 Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Stock

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) insider Peter Butterfield sold 161,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,470 ($98.26), for a total value of £12,095,050.50 ($15,910,353.20).
Shares of APH opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.97) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.28. Alliance Pharma plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $391.87 million and a PE ratio of 15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
