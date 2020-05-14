Peter Butterfield Sells 161,915 Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Stock

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) insider Peter Butterfield sold 161,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,470 ($98.26), for a total value of £12,095,050.50 ($15,910,353.20).

Shares of APH opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.97) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.28. Alliance Pharma plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $391.87 million and a PE ratio of 15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

