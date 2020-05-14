Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s (PFLT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $280.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

