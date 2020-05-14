Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Saturday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $96.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.82. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 146.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

