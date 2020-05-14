Pendal Group Ltd (PDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:PDL) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of ASX PDL opened at A$5.95 ($4.22) on Thursday. Pendal Group has a 12-month low of A$3.00 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of A$9.33 ($6.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$7.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62.

Get Pendal Group alerts:

Pendal Group Company Profile

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.