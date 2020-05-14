Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $146.79 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

