Papp L Roy & Associates Has $490,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 60,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 78,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

