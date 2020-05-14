Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 1,171 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,316,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,894,000 after purchasing an additional 58,124 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.