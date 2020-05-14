PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 224.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,772 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.33% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PACW shares. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

