OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Down 5.7%

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $20.07, 604,557 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,353,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,020 shares of company stock worth $1,574,421. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 82.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 495,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OneMain by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 230,963 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in OneMain by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 690,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 186,650 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 1,293.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 195,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

