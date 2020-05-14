Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ONC opened at C$2.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.55.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.