ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $15.66. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 4,098,694 shares traded.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

