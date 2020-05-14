Omnia Family Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.