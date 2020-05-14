Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys 1,199 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.09 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

