Nxt (NXT) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Nxt has a market cap of $11.59 million and $1.19 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015526 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004654 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.