Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,021,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000. Nuverra Environmental Solutions comprises approximately 100.0% of Ascribe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ascribe Capital LLC owned approximately 44.55% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NES stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

