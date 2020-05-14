Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Consumer Edge

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,765,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,429 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,122 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.