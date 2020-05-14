Numis Co. PLC (NUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NUM opened at GBX 275 ($3.62) on Thursday. Numis has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of $292.26 million and a P/E ratio of 33.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.94.

Numis (LON:NUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Numis will post 2210.0001339 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

