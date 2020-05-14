Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.55.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

