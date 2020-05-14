Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 31148606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.