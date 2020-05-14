Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $11.73

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $11.73. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 19,225,074 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

