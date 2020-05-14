Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 180.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

V opened at $177.09 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average of $183.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

