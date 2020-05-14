Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.