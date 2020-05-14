Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

Nordson has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordson to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $160.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average is $157.10. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

